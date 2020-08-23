1/1
Carol H. Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hart, Carol H. WATERFORD Carol H. Hart, 80 of Sidney Ave., passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phoenix, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Clifford Hughes Sr. and Ida Brandow Hughes. She moved to Waterford as a child and was a 1957 graduate of Waterford High School. Carol was an elementary school teacher at Waterford Halfmoon School for 30 years and retired in 2000. Earlier in her career she was a substitute teacher in various schools in the area. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a member of the church choir for several years. She enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren especially at Green Pond. Carol was the widow of Frank Hart who died in 2016. She is the beloved mother of Darcey L. Larrabee Watrobski (Douglas) of Waterford and Mark P. Hart (Tara) of Waldwik, N.J.. She is the sister of Clifford C. Hughes of Troy, Lynn Potenza of Glens Falls and the late Sharon L Vitarius; and is the proud grandmother of Joseph A. Sarah E., John Paul, Catherine R., Patrick A., Simon I., Monica M. and Anna C. Hart. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Memory's Garden, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. As per pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Community Hospice of Saratoga County. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved