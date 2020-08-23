Hart, Carol H. WATERFORD Carol H. Hart, 80 of Sidney Ave., passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phoenix, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Clifford Hughes Sr. and Ida Brandow Hughes. She moved to Waterford as a child and was a 1957 graduate of Waterford High School. Carol was an elementary school teacher at Waterford Halfmoon School for 30 years and retired in 2000. Earlier in her career she was a substitute teacher in various schools in the area. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and was a member of the church choir for several years. She enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren especially at Green Pond. Carol was the widow of Frank Hart who died in 2016. She is the beloved mother of Darcey L. Larrabee Watrobski (Douglas) of Waterford and Mark P. Hart (Tara) of Waldwik, N.J.. She is the sister of Clifford C. Hughes of Troy, Lynn Potenza of Glens Falls and the late Sharon L Vitarius; and is the proud grandmother of Joseph A. Sarah E., John Paul, Catherine R., Patrick A., Simon I., Monica M. and Anna C. Hart. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Memory's Garden, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. As per pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Community Hospice of Saratoga County. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com