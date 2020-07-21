Lajeunesse, Carol H. COHOES Carol H. Lajeunesse, 83, died peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at home with her husband Bill by her side. Born in Watervliet on June 21, 1937. She was the daughter of the late William and Mabel Gaffigan. She grew up in Watervliet and attended Troy High School. Carol met her husband at Guptill's Roller Skating Arena and was married to him for 63 years. Carol was employed at Nelligan's Bakery in Troy, then stayed home to care for her two sons. Carol was an avid sports fan who spent a lot of time watching her sons and her grandchildren play sports while they were growing up. She could be heard cheering them and their teammates on from the stands. Carol was also a huge Yankee fan who watched all the Yankee games she could. She even met Yankee owner George Steinbrenner many years ago while attending a Yankee game in Cooperstown, N.Y. Carol also enjoyed camping with her family. One of her favorite places was their log cabin in Brant Lake, N.Y. where she enjoyed time at the beach and sitting around the campfire at night. She was also an animal lover who cherished her cat, Zeke, and dogs, Fuzzy, Sheba and Onyx. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Bill Jr. (Karen) and Robert (Beth); and her four grandchildren, Karah, Bryan, Jacob and Joshua. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Lynn Gaffigan and Ann Gaffigan; along with brothers-in-law, Donald (Pat) Lajeunesse, Paul (Yvonne) Lajeunesse, Mike Nahumyk; and sister-in-law Karen (Preston) Yando. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Joan Ewsuk, Bill, Robert, Madelyn and Paul Gaffigan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask's will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Limited occupancy according to New York State regulation's will be allowed for relatives and friends, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Interment burial will be in Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204.