Hughey, Carol LATHAM Carol Hughey, aged 77 years, died June 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy. She was the daughter of Reverend Vaughn Lewis and Eleanor Lewis of Cohoes. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hughey of Latham; her three children and two grandchildren, Luke (Leighann) and David (Carol; granddaughter Ciara) Leonard of Florida, and daughter Barbara Jean Wilson (James; granddaughter Sara ) of Virginia; as well as her sister Margaret (Paul) Wheeler of Clifton Park. Carol attended Syracuse University and Russell Sage College. She taught math for several years at Cohoes High School, worked at Gray's Office Supplies in Burnt Hills and retired from Key Bank in 2008. Her passion and joy was music. She was the organist and choir director for the First Baptist Church of Cohoes until it closed, then for the United Church of Cohoes, and then at Calvary Episcopal Church of Burnt Hills, until her retirement in 2016. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, at 1 p.m., Calvary Episcopal Church on Lakehill Road in Burnt Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the in Carol's name.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019