Chandler, Carol J. ALBANY Carol Jeanne (MacDonald) Chandler passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn on December 23, 1934. When she was three years old, the family moved to Hastings on Hudson, N.Y. She attended Hastings public schools, graduating as valedictorian of her senior class in 1952. She then attended the College of New Rochelle on a full tuition scholarship, graduating with a B.A. in mathematics (with departmental honors in math) in 1956. Directly upon graduation, she moved to Schenectady to work as an engineering assistant in the General Engineering Lab at General Electric. There she met her future husband, Charles B. Chandler (now deceased). They married in 1959. They had one child, Catherine J. Chandler, of Southern California. Carol also worked as a real estate agent and a tax professional for H & R Block. She also leaves behind several cousins in Florida; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Carol volunteered at Christ the King Church as a religious instruction teacher and as a math tutor in the Hamilton Hill area of Schenectady. She also helped prepare and serve a hot lunch to the "down and out" in Albany's South End for over 10 years. In keeping with her detail-oriented style, she kept track of the recipes they liked and did not like and cooked accordingly. Her passion, in addition to being a wife and mother, which she enjoyed immensely, was Duplicate Bridge. She was a Gold Life Master with over 2670 points. A calling hour in which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Monday, October 21, from 12-1 p.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. To share online condolences with Carol's family visit







