Cramer, Carol J. WEST SAND LAKE Carol J. Cramer, 72 of Best Road, died at her home on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long illness. Carol was the daughter of the late Delmar and Laura Mardon Heffner. She had retired from the N.Y.S. American Legion. Survivors include her brother Donald (Joy) Adrian of Averill Park; her nieces and nephews, Steve (Kerry) Adrian, Donna Novak, Mechele (Theron) Bigger and the late Alan (Laurie) Adrian. A private service will be held in the future. If desired, donations in memory of Carol Cramer may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020