Neidl-Meyer, Carol J. GLENMONT Carol J. Meyer, 84 of Glenmont, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The daughter of the late Leonard J. and Catherine Neidl, of Albany, Carol was a 1952 graduate of the Vincentian Institute. She received her undergraduate degree from the College of St. Rose. After working as a middle school teacher and an accomplished biologist for the State of New York, she married the late Alan R. Meyer on April 15, 1961. After living in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, they returned to Albany, where Alan opened a successful dental practice, and Carol took on the roles of homemaker and mother. In the 1980s, Carol became a licensed and successful real estate agent, working for Picotte, Nancy Kuivila, and Wiechert before retiring. Carol immensely enjoyed cooking and, in another life, could have been a world-renowned chef. She also had a strong talent for gardening. Her flower garden in Glenmont was a special source of pride for her and her family. She was a strong and independent woman of limitless generosity. She loved to explore new places and visited almost all of the United States, as well as several countries in Europe, with her husband and family. She was a fan of "Survivor", HGTV, and the Food Network and, above all, was a devoted supporter of her children. She was a great mother, a great mentor, a great advisor, and a great friend. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her son, Alan Christian Meyer (Christina) of Greenlawn, N.Y.; her daughter, Karen Lee Vogel (John), of Waterford, N.Y.; her grandson, John Vogel II of Waterford; her sister, Lynn Quinlan (Tom), of Naples, Fla.; her brother-in-law Richard Meyer, of Wappingers Fall, N.Y.; and her nieces and nephews, Laurie Ciancio, Tom Quinlan, Joe Quinlan, and Amy Meyer; as well as beloved cousins; great nephews; and the family dog, Dixie Lee. Services will be held at Meyers Funeral Home in Delmar on Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany. Memorial contributions can be made to and the American Lung Foundation.







