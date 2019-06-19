Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Tuczinski. View Sign Service Information French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 (518)-392-2811 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. James Church Chatham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tuczinski, Carol Jean CHATHAM Carol Jean Tuczinski, 86 of Chatham, daughter of the late Frank and Ida Charron, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 15, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a 1950 graduate of Chatham High School where she was a member of the choir and participated in school sports and activities. Upon graduation, she was employed by the New York State Education Department in Albany. She later worked at the Chatham Courier Newspaper before beginning her career at the Hudson City Savings Institution where she ascended to the position of branch manager in Chatham, before retiring in 1989. Carol was a lifelong resident of the Chatham Community, which she loved dearly. She was known as someone who was 'selfless' in giving her time and energy to numerous community activities. She was a longtime communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Chatham where she could be seen greeting the congregation with programs as they attended the Saturday evening Mass. She was a member of the American Legion Post 42 Ladies Auxiliary and acted as a poll watcher in many local elections over the years. In her later years, Carol delivered Meals on Wheels to housebound members of the community and acted as a mentor to young students at Chatham Middle School. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Martin "Marty" Tuczinski; her parents, Ida and Frank Charron; and siblings, Wallace, Leonard, Claire, Nelson and Norman. She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Tuczinski and his wife, Adriana of Chatham, Deborah Campbell and her husband Carl of Hillsdale, and Dale Tuczinski and his wife Christine of Granville, Mass.; her dear brother Ronald Charron of Ghent; and her beloved sister-in-law Lorene Bowes of Chatham. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Emily and Amanda Tuczinski, Kelsey and Christopher Campbell, Benjamin, Caroline and Matthew Tuczinski; and aunt of several nieces and nephews. Carol will best be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, friends and community. Those who knew her will never forget her bright smile and infectious laugh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. James Church in Chatham on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in St. James Cemetery in Ghent. Calling hours will be held at the French, Gifford & Preiter Funeral Home in Chatham on Friday, June 21, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Louis Payn Foundation/Payn Independent Community Home on Coleman Street in Chatham, where she spent several happy years before her passing. For directions or to convey a condolence visit







