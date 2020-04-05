|
Bailey, Carol Joan Parkinson TROY Carol Joan Parkinson Bailey, 80 of Beechwood Apartments, Troy, died in her sleep Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a two year illness. Born in Montreal, Canada, she was daughter of the late John Wesley Parkinson and Doris Smith Parkinson; and wife for 59 years of Professor Ronald A. Bailey. She was raised in Montreal and Saint-Lambert, Quebec, and after her marriage to Ron, they moved to Troy in 1961. She graduated from Chambly County High School in Saint-Lambert and earned her bachelor's degree from McGill University in Montreal. Carol was employed for 10 years at the Marine Midland Bank in Troy and for over 25 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, where she worked in the administration office, spending several years as medical affairs coordinator, and later in the human resource department. She retired 18 years ago to focus on volunteer activities, primarily at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, American Red Cross blood mobiles, and the St. Mary's Hospital auxiliary, of which she was a longtime member. Carol loved theater, music, Caribbean vacations, cats and her husband. Survivors in addition to her husband include a sister, Jill Parkinson of Ottawa. Services are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carol Joan Bailey to the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 or Capital Repertory Theatre, 111 North Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12207. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020