Marro, Carol L. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Carol Louise Marro, 85 of Putnam Valley, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her daughters' home in South Carolina. Carol was born in Waukegan, Ill. to Leila and Walter Kulibert on December 25, 1934. She went to school in New York City, where through mutual friends, she met and married Joseph Marro on May 14, 1960, in Saint Frances de Chantel. She was a longtime resident of Putnam Valley where they raised their six children. She was heavily involved in the Holy Spirit Church in Peekskill, as both a member of the church choir and as a chaplain. She also had substantial involvement in the Putnam County Democratic Party, the Red Hat Society, League of Women Voters and as a leader in the Girl Scouts. Finally, she served as a parent advocate for the Special Education Department in Putnam Valley. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Marro. Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her six children, Kathryn (Peter) Valesey, Charles (Kim) Marro, Laura (Marc) Pedalino, Leila (Karl) Meybaum, Joseph Marro Jr., and Matthew (Tina) Marro; her nineteen grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her sister-in-law, Ingrid Marro. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. To leave a message condolence for the family or to view Carol's video tribute visit CannonFuneral.com