Seneta, Carol Lois SCOTIA Carol Lois Seneta (Ryan), 62, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born July 22, 1957, in Troy to James Ryan and Geraldine Wilson. Carol graduated from Troy High School Class of 1975. As an avid lover of music, in her early years Carol performed as a singer. She also had a lengthy career as an insurance agent and became president of the Woodman Lodge and leader of the Woodman Rangers. She will be remembered for investing her time and energy into her community, as well as enjoying the outdoors and gardening. Carol Seneta dedicated mother, survived by her son John Seneta; daughters, Nicole Kirker (Seneta), Morgan Campbell, Allyson Campbell. She was also survived by her five grandchildren, Ashton Seneta, Arianna Conde, Ryan Kirker, Ruby Grace Girardi, and Chloie Kirker. Family and friends are invited on Wednesday, January 8, at Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, N.Y. calling hours 4 p.m. -7 p.m., services at 7 p.m. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020