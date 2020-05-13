Carol M. Carlino
Carlino, Carol M. QUEENSBURY Carol M. Carlino, 84, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Carol was born on July 29, 1935, to the late George and Edna (Dandrow) Johnson in Albany. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years to raise her children. She later returned to the workforce for several years with the American Cancer Society and then on to her later career with the N.Y.S. OMRDD. She and husband, Don, enjoyed many winter trips to Florida after their retirement. Over the years, Carol was involved with much volunteering, especially at St. James Church and School in Albany. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She tended to her husband's severe medical needs for decades, after taking in her younger siblings for a time when their parents died at a young age. Since her husband's passing in 2016, Carol enjoyed living at The Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury. She was very popular and made many friends there, who will also miss her. Carol was the loving wife of the late Donald Carlino Sr. for 60 years. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Paul) Heaphy, Donna (David) Jurczynski, and Donald (Aprile) Carlino Jr.; her grandchildren, Joseph (Emily) Heaphy, Brian (Stacy) Heaphy, and David (Alex) Heaphy, Courtney (Joshua) Speed, Lauren, Carli, and John Jurczynski, Nicholas Carlino and Lauren and Daniel Saleem; her great-grandchildren, Liam and Nolan Heaphy, and Jackson Speed; her siblings, Ronald (Ruth) Johnson, Gail (Arthur Benoit) Matteo, and Dawn O'Connor; and sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson and Patricia Evans, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carol was predeceased by her brother George Johnson; and in-laws, Joseph Matteo, Joseph O'Connor, Anthony (Marilyn) Carlino, Rosemary (Joseph) Vita, and Edward Evans. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Carol's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To send a special message of condolence to the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
1 entry
May 13, 2020
So sorry to read of Carols passing. I had the pleasure of working with Carol and (Don) many years ago at OMRDD. They were such nice people. Please my sincere condolences.
JoAnne
Coworker
