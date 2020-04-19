|
|
Drew, Carol Marie Elizabeth Welz EAST GREENBUSH Carol Marie Elizabeth Welz Drew of East Greenbush was called to eternal rest on April 16, 2020. Carol was born in Salem, Ore. on September 4, 1948, and moved to Saint Maries, Idaho where she attended St. Mary's Academy grammar school and the local public high school. The second of eight children, Carol spent her childhood enjoying the freedom her small town offered but by age 17, she was restless and ready to explore more of the world. Following graduation, she moved from west coast cities to Hawaii where she was a top executive introducing weight loss clinics of America. Several years later, she moved to Canada to introduce the program there and eventually moved to Latham and introduced the program to the Capital District. With amazing persistence and enthusiasm, Carol achieved much success for herself and others. She thrived on and enjoyed helping people achieve their goals. That spirit propelled her to her next career. She entered the real estate world where she helped people find their "home sweet home." Anyone who has encountered Carol as a real estate agent knows how devoted she was to all her clients. She will always be remembered for her commitment and compassion for helping others. Carol is survived by her lifetime partner and soulmate Edward Thierbacker; her sisters, Charlotte (Win) Applegate, Mary (John) Waldo, and Julie (Lonnie) Tucker; and her brothers, Robert (Lena) Welz, Peter (Kelly) Welz, and Roger Welz. She was predeceased by her parents, Ida and John Welz; and her sister Margaret Rose. She leaves behind her faithful feisty shelter rescued dog, Lily, whom she loved for 10 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchere Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020