Drew, Carol Marie Elizabeth Welz EAST GREENBUSH Carol Marie Elizabeth Welz Drew of East Greenbush, was called to eternal rest on April 16, 2020. Carol is survived by her lifetime partner and soulmate Edward Thierbacker; her sisters, Charlotte (Win) Applegate, Mary (John) Waldo, and Julie (Lonnie) Tucker; and her brothers, Robert (Lena) Welz, Peter (Kelly) Welz, and Roger Welz. She was predeceased by her parents, Ida and John Welz; and her sister Margaret Rose. She leaves behind her faithful feisty shelter rescued dog Lily, whom she loved for 10 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. For Covid tracing please contact the church, 518-449-2232, prior to Saturday to log your attendance.