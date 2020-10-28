Maloney, Carol Marie (Pucci) HALFMOON Carol Marie (Pucci) Maloney, 80, died October 25, 2020. Born in Cohoes on October 7, 1940, she was daughter of the late Gaetano and Annette Marion Pucci. She was wife of the late John G. "Moe" Maloney. She had been employed by the Tilly Ladder Company in Watervliet, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Mechanicville and Halfmoon Senior Centers. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Equinox and First Night. Survived by her children, Kathleen (Matthew) Baker, John (Virginia) Maloney Jr. and Kelly (Mark) Santucci. Grandmother of Grant, Shane, Kendalyn and Keilani. She was the sister of Ronald and Richard Pucci, Jean Skorenski, and the late David Pucci. Also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Saratoga Hospice, especially Angel, Nicole and Colleen. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may make donations in Carol's memory to the Saratoga Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.