1/1
Carol Mary DeBarbieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeBarbieri, Carol Mary ALBANY Carol Mary DeBarbieri, 67 of Latham, beloved daughter of the late Charles J. and Marie Camera DeBarbieri, passed away peacefully Saturday night, November 7, 2020, succumbing to a long battle with Alzheimer's compounded by an exposure to COVID-19. Carol is survived by her loving brothers: Paul and John DeBarbieri; and her loving nephew and niece: Christopher and Kyla DeBarbieri. Carol was a joyful, loving person who greeted everyone she met with a big smile and an open heart. Carol graduated from Shaker High School in 1975 and eventually went to work at the Menands Workshop. Carol enjoyed the work she performed for the Workshop for over 20 years, eventually retiring in 2013. Carol also enjoyed bowling, swimming, doing craft work, music (even the opera) and dancing. For several years she competed in N.Y.S. Special Olympics as a swimmer, and at weddings and parties she was always the first one on, and last one off, the dance floor. For more than 35 years Carol was cared for, and resided with, The Center for Disability Services (formerly Residential Opportunities Inc.). Carol's family is exceptionally grateful for the wonderful care provided to Carol the entire time she was in their care. A private service will be held for Carol in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham on Friday, November 13. Anyone wishing to offer a remembrance may do so by making a contribution to The Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved