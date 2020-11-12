DeBarbieri, Carol Mary ALBANY Carol Mary DeBarbieri, 67 of Latham, beloved daughter of the late Charles J. and Marie Camera DeBarbieri, passed away peacefully Saturday night, November 7, 2020, succumbing to a long battle with Alzheimer's compounded by an exposure to COVID-19. Carol is survived by her loving brothers: Paul and John DeBarbieri; and her loving nephew and niece: Christopher and Kyla DeBarbieri. Carol was a joyful, loving person who greeted everyone she met with a big smile and an open heart. Carol graduated from Shaker High School in 1975 and eventually went to work at the Menands Workshop. Carol enjoyed the work she performed for the Workshop for over 20 years, eventually retiring in 2013. Carol also enjoyed bowling, swimming, doing craft work, music (even the opera) and dancing. For several years she competed in N.Y.S. Special Olympics as a swimmer, and at weddings and parties she was always the first one on, and last one off, the dance floor. For more than 35 years Carol was cared for, and resided with, The Center for Disability Services (formerly Residential Opportunities Inc.). Carol's family is exceptionally grateful for the wonderful care provided to Carol the entire time she was in their care. A private service will be held for Carol in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham on Friday, November 13. Anyone wishing to offer a remembrance may do so by making a contribution to The Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com