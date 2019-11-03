Ganance, Carol P. NORTH GREENBUSH Carol P. Ganance, 58, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home with her loving husband and cherished sons by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Janet (Champagne) Tatko. Carol retired from the Albany City School District where she was a teacher for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their camp in Old Forge. Carol is survived by her husband, Ronald; her sons, Aaron and Jordan; stepson, Justin; her sisters, Helen (Phil) Elacqua, Jeanne (Bob) Gile and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet. Funeral services for Carol will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at 7 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or North Greenbush Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 99, Wynantskill, NY 12198. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019