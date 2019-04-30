Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Rix Werner. View Sign Service Information Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-0440 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Werner, Carol Rix SCHUYLERVILLE Carol Rix Werner of Schuylerville passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April, 27, 2019, in her home. She was 70 years old. Born on October 8, 1948, in Niskayuna, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Rix and Lois Tracy Rix. Carol was a graduate of Niskayuna High School in 1966 and of SUNY Albany in 1970. She worked in medical records as a coding specialist for Saratoga Hospital and later for Glen Falls Hospital until her retirement in November of 2010. She was married to her husband Donald Werner on June 15, 1991. Carol battled a rare and aggressive form of Uterine Cancer for nine years. Her battle with this cancer was an inspiration to many, especially other women who were battling this form of cancer. Carol was a photographer and loved to take pictures of flowers, Adirondack scenery and Maine seascapes. Carol was predeceased by her parents and a brother LeRoy Thomas Rix. Survivors include her husband, Donald of Schuylerville; her four stepsons, John Werner and Stephen Werner of Rotterdam, James Veltman and his wife Michelle of Troy, and Joseph Werner and his wife Jenifer of West Springfield, Mass.; a stepdaughter, Elaine Kenyon and her husband Luke of Greenwich; a sister Martha Tobey of Galway and her children, Barbara Barnhart of Annadale, Va., Brian Tobey Jr. of Fultonville and Christina Moran of Wyantskill; brother-in-law Paul Werner and his wife Gertrude of Rensselaer; sister-in-law Kathleen Vacca and her husband David of Rensselaer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Emily and Benjamin; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made to the at Online remembrance may be made at











Werner, Carol Rix SCHUYLERVILLE Carol Rix Werner of Schuylerville passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April, 27, 2019, in her home. She was 70 years old. Born on October 8, 1948, in Niskayuna, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Rix and Lois Tracy Rix. Carol was a graduate of Niskayuna High School in 1966 and of SUNY Albany in 1970. She worked in medical records as a coding specialist for Saratoga Hospital and later for Glen Falls Hospital until her retirement in November of 2010. She was married to her husband Donald Werner on June 15, 1991. Carol battled a rare and aggressive form of Uterine Cancer for nine years. Her battle with this cancer was an inspiration to many, especially other women who were battling this form of cancer. Carol was a photographer and loved to take pictures of flowers, Adirondack scenery and Maine seascapes. Carol was predeceased by her parents and a brother LeRoy Thomas Rix. Survivors include her husband, Donald of Schuylerville; her four stepsons, John Werner and Stephen Werner of Rotterdam, James Veltman and his wife Michelle of Troy, and Joseph Werner and his wife Jenifer of West Springfield, Mass.; a stepdaughter, Elaine Kenyon and her husband Luke of Greenwich; a sister Martha Tobey of Galway and her children, Barbara Barnhart of Annadale, Va., Brian Tobey Jr. of Fultonville and Christina Moran of Wyantskill; brother-in-law Paul Werner and his wife Gertrude of Rensselaer; sister-in-law Kathleen Vacca and her husband David of Rensselaer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Emily and Benjamin; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made to the at Online remembrance may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.