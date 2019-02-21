Finn, Carol S. COHOES Carol Suzanne Finn died peacefully on February 17, 2019, after a brief illness. A lifelong area resident, "Sue" was the daughter of the late John H. Finn and Alice Biscornet Finn. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Alice J. O'Connor; and her nephew and godson, Jeffrey M. O'Connor. Sue graduated from Waterford High School in 1953 and from there began a nearly 35-year career with the State Liquor Authority, retiring as executive secretary to the director in 1995. Sue loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, Mary (Thomas) Phoenix, Kathleen (Mark) Cieslinski, Carol (Timothy) Biittig, Timothy O'Connor, Brian (Dolores) O'Connor, John O'Connor, Joseph (Carol) O'Connor and Thomas (Lori) O'Connor. She was also a loving aunt to her 13 grandnieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, in the Holy Trinity Church in Cohoes at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the church one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary