Patenaude, Carol S. SCHAGHTICOKE Carol S. Patenaude, 76 of Brott Lane, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home, from natural causes. Born in Nyack, N.Y. on January 5, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles and Amelia Pease Parietti, she was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Becker Junior College of Worchester, Mass. Before having her three daughters, Carol was a medical assistant at Samaritan Hospital. After her girls grew, Carol was the office manager for the former Kebco Graphics, and lastly worked with the early child program for the Hoosic Valley School District. A dedicated mother and grandmother, Carol enjoyed the gatherings of her family and her in-laws. In addition to her parents, Carol was sadly predeceased by her husband of almost 40 years, James M. Patenaude, who died June 8, 2005; and her sister-in-law Judith Parietti. Survivors include her loving daughters, Suzanne (Michael) Papa of Albany, Christy Patenaude of Schaghticoke and Nicole (Robert) Legnard of Clifton Park; cherished grandchildren, Eric James and James Michael Balthazar, Margaret Elizabeth and Sophia Nicole Papa, N.J. Patenaude, Amelia Katherine and Benjamin Robert Legnard; and great-granddaughter Briella Marie Balthazar. Also, loyal brothers, Charles "Chuck" (Sherry) Parietti of Missouri and Richard (Janice) Parietti of Altamont, along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews and their families. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, at 8:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 North Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Pandemic guidelines will be followed, mask wearing and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in memory of Carol Parietti Patenaude. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com