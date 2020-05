Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Share Carol's life story with friends and family









Stephenson, Carol QUEENSBURY Carol Bennet Stephenson passed on May 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment was in St. Mary's Cemetery. compassionatefuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store