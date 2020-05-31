Whalen, Carol ALBANY Carol L. Whalen, 97, born on June 1, 1922, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, peacefully at her daughter's home. She was married to Richard "Dick" Whalen for 61 years prior to his death in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Richard) Neenan and predeceased by her three sons, Richard III, Timothy, and Robert; and survived by daughter-in-law Sarah (Todd) Moyer of Boulder, Colo. Her grandchildren include Kimberly (William) Gregory, Christine (Jeffrey) Livesey, Richard Neenan, Autumn Whalen (Ten Eyck Lansing), John Whalen, and predeceased Timothy Whalen Jr. She is survived by nine adoring greats (grandchildren) Hudson and Chase Livesey, Piper and Garrett Gregory, Aidan Moyer, Brando and Giano Whalen, Jada and Whalen Lansing. She was the daughter of Harold and Inez Seaver; and sister of Hope (Walter) Holcomb and Lyndon (Joyce) Seaver. Also survived by her sister-in-law Catherine Faust (97 years young too); and several loving nieces and one nephew. Carol had two lifelong best friends from early elementary school days, Louise Flannigan and Jean Eastman. Carol was born in Stockholm, N.Y., lived in the North Country and graduated from Potsdam High School in 1940 until she met and married Dick Whalen and moved to Poughkeepsie in 1941. During the war (1943) she moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee with her husband's job. After the war they returned to Poughkeepsie where Dick took a job with IBM (1946) and she again championed as wife and moved to Kingston (1955), later Boulder, Colo. (1965), then later in life (1999) back to Albany to be closer to her daughter. She has been a delighted resident at Beverwyck for the last 16 years. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, avid golfer, card-player, bowler, and she excelled at them all. She volunteered at hospitals in Kingston and Boulder. She held the Women's Golf Champion title at the Boulder C.C. for many years and active as a leader in events at the club. She was a homemaker in every sense of the word creating a welcoming home for her kids, friends, family as well as hosting many diplomates from all over the world as the wife of an IBM executive. She was kind spoken, humorous, sharp in mind and wit, stylish, and a good friend and letter-writer. She was admired by everyone for her fashion sense and style from early years until her waning days at Beverwyck. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being an outstanding mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her family above all else including holiday gatherings, quiet visits, and time rocking on the front porch. Her life lessons, experiences, intelligence, and sense of style would gladly be shared upon request but she never imposed her thoughts and ideas on others. The family would like to thank her aides, Joyce, La Neice, and Robin for the last two years for their help and loving care. Thank you to Hospice. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Saint Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie and Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery in Boulder, Colo. at a date to be determined due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to make a donation in Carol's name, the family recognizes The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.