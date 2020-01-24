Belcastro, Carole A. CLIFTON PARK It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, Carole A. (Bendell) Belcastro. Mom passed away suddenly on January 11, 2020, in Clifton Park. She was born on November 1, 1945, in Albany. Carole is survived by her son Steven and his wife Danielle (Carter) Belcastro of Schenectady; her daughter Deana Belcastro of Las Vegas; her granddaughter Alyssa Belcastro and grandson Nathan Belcastro of Schenectady; and her sister Lucille (Bendell) McMinn of Clifton Park. Carole was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Anthony "Tony" J. Belcastro Jr.; her loving parents, Charles "Chuck" and Rose (Sabatino) Bendell; and her granddaughter Katelyn E. Bonner. Carole is also survived by John Bonner of Henderson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other loving family and friends. Services will be private in Las Vegas. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her honor for her granddaughter Katelyn's memory to the National Hydrocephalus Foundation, 12413 Centralia Rd., Lakewood, CA, 90715 or by calling 562-924-6666 or 888-857-3434. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020