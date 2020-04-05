Deyo, Carole A. COLONIE Carole A. Deyo, 62, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with a long illness. She was born in Troy to the late Thomas and Norma Witkowski. Prior to her retirement, Carole was an executive assistant for the SUNY Administration, where she was well liked and had a lot of friends. Carole was a member of the Fuller Road Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time, she loved gardening, baking and trips to the ocean. Most of all she loved being with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, George D. Deyo Jr.; her two adored children, Kristina and Alexandria Deyo; her brothers, James ( Marianne), Thomas (Deborah), Matthew (Anne Marie), and Raymond (Lisa) Witkowski; her sister Kathleen Witkowski; mother-in-law Sally Deyo; sister-in-law of Tim and Shaun Deyo; her canine companions, Kylie and Brew. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Joseph Witkowski. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Carole's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or any local pet rescue organization. To leave a message for the family please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020