Carole Ann Davis (Eaton) Bulger
Bulger, Carole Ann (Eaton) Davis VOORHEESVILLE Carole Ann (Eaton) Davis Bulger, 85 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 (which was Carole and Phil's 49th wedding anniversary), at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Carole was born on October 23, 1934, in Livermore Falls, Maine to Ceylon and Doris Eaton. She was a proud graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont. Carole took particular pleasure in listening to conversations during family gatherings, especially from the little ones. She was also an avid garage sale fan. Carole was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, William E. Davis Sr. Carole is survived by her husband Philip H. Bulger Sr. and their five children: Deborah (Chris) Ross of Bridgewater, N.J., Patricia (James) Duncan of Voorheesville, William E. Jr (Mary Jane) Davis of Glenmont, Philip H. Bulger Jr. (Suzanne) of Lansingburgh, and Andrew P. (Tammy) Davis of Knox; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Peter J. (Nancy) Eaton of Derby Line, Vt. and his family. Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
