Creagan, Carole E. BRUNSWICK Carole E. Creagan, 85 of Spring Avenue Extension, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy to the late William and Theresa Jacob Chamberlain, she was a lifelong area resident. Carole worked for the Pioneer Market in Troy for over 20 years and was a past member of the Troy Country Club. Carole will be remembered as a warm and loving person and the first to help anyone in need. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John W. Creagan who died in 2012. Carole was the aunt and second mother to Wendy (Chester) DeBell of Wynantskill and Leo (Sue) Creagan of Spiegletown. She was the great-aunt and guardian angel to Casey J.J. DeBell of Wynantskill. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, Inc., 218 2nd Ave., (corner of 104th Street) Troy with Father Michael Gorchov officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution in Carole's memory to: , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit:







