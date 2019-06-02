Martin, Carole M. (Oppenlander) ALBANY Carole M. Martin, 76, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Oppenlander and the beloved wife of 57 years to the late Paul A. Martin. Carole worked for the Thruway Authority and as a self-employed transcriptionist for DMV, the court system and several local physicians. Carole had many hobbies; gardening, canning, reading, sewing and quilting to name a few. Carole was predeceased by her daughter Theresa Micheli. Carole is survived by her three daughters, Janice Crookes (Steve), Kathleen Kuhl (Bill), and Cynthia Seager (Jim); her sister Janice Britt (John); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two nephews. As per Carole's wishes, there will be no services. Carole's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff on the fourth floor at St. Peter's Hospital. Memorial contributions can be made to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box E, Clarksville, NY 12041 applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019