Arroyo, Caroline I. ALBANY Caroline Ivette Arroyo, 50, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Caroline was the daughter of Benito and Sonia Arroyo. She loved to laugh, being outdoors and with her family. In addition to her parents, Caroline is survived by her children, Tiffany Johnson, Brian A. Johnson and Madivette Colon; her brother, Edgar Arroyo; her sisters, Brenda Arroyo and Jackquline Arroyo; her grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Lucky McDaniels, and Brianna Johnson; and her nephew and niece, Rafael Arroyo, Sonia Arroyo and several other family members. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019