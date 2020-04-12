Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline May (Hartwig) Lynch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynch, Caroline May (Hartwig) NASSAU Caroline May Hartwig Lynch, 96, my dear beloved mother, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in her home where she lived for 58 years. She was the daughter of Einar and Lilly Anderson Hartwig, born on September 5, 1923, in Philadelphia at the home of her godparents, Tage and Edith Gustafson, and raised in the Atlantic City, N.J. area. Mom began dancing at age three and her show business career started at age five, with her mother acting as agent, choreographer and seamstress; her father made the props. Known as "Baby Mae," she entertained through acrobatics and dance on the Atlantic City beach, Boardwalk and famous Steel Pier among other venues in New Jersey. She did radio commercials (song and tap) for the Ideal Toy and Buster Brown Shoes companies, and modeled for the Blatt Department Store. Mom worked under the direction of Evelyn Nesbit on the same bill as "Baby Rose Marie," a young blues singer who grew up to play Sally Rogers on the Dick Van Dyke Show, and worked alongside actor Rudy Vallee and the Our Gang (Little Rascals) actors. She performed at the Convention Hall at the Miss America contest and at all the big hotels of the day on the Boardwalk. In 1932, she entered an acrobatic contest put on by the Phillips School in Philadelphia, judged by well-known director/choreographer Ned Wayburn and comprised of students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York; she took the Grand Prize. At 15 she left high school to explore new career opportunities, first landing at Earl Lindsey's Lotus Club in Washington, D.C. for a four-week stint. She moved to New York City where she auditioned and was chosen for the legendary Radio City Rockettes. Minimum age being 16, she lied about her age for a couple of months but was finally "legal" before it was found out. She was known to her fellow Rockettes as "Mamie." She performed at the International Casino on Broadway around this time as well. In 1940, she auditioned and was chosen for the Broadway musical "Louisiana Purchase" where she performed as a dancing girl and understudy for the ingenue lead, working under the direction of Producer Buddy DeSylva, Musician/Writer Irving Berlin, and Choreographer George Balanchine. During that time, she danced and dated fellow actor Nick Long Jr., 17 years her senior. Her mother frowned upon the relationship so Mom broke it off. (Later, when I at age 17 fell in love with my future husband twice my age, Mom was not too keen at first but then chose not to interfere since she had "been there.") Purchase played at the Imperial Theatre for over a year before the show went on the road performing at theatres in Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Boston, New Haven and Canada. While waiting for the road show to commence she did a short stint at the Glenn Rendezvous in Newport, Ky. She appeared in many other Broadway shows, combining modeling with her dancing career. Mom always said God ordered her steps and each job fell right into place. After the Purchase road show closed, she was approached by Director Wally Wanger while working down Broadway, who offered her a position at Lou Walters' newly opened Latin Quarter, 48th and Broadway (now known as Lou Walters Way). She recalls practicing on stage, with young Barbara watching from the front row. The club featured such talent as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Mickey Rooney and Milton Berle. This gig lasted six months until she was sent into another, new direction. Skating with a friend at Rockefeller Center, who was there in hopes of being spotted by a talent scout, Mom was the one who they were interested in, although she had never worked on ice before. This began her career as a skater in Carnival on Ice at the Netherland Plaza in Cincinnati, Ohio under the direction of renowned choreographer, Donn Arden; the show lasted 13 months. It was here she took "Caroline" as her stage name, after her paternal grandmother. She was known as Caroline from then on and later gave the name to me, her only daughter. While in Cincinnati, she also did some runway modeling and took flying lessons in a piper cub at the Tri-State Airport. From there, she went into another ice show at Frank Dailey's Terrace Room in Newark, N.J., then back to the Latin Quarter for a short time until Donn Arden offered her the role of Captain of his ice show running at the Hotel New Yorker. While performing there, she met her future husband, Raymond Lynch, in September 1945. Shortly after, she was offered the position of assistant director to Donn Arden who was now producing the MGM Grand Spectacular in Las Vegas but at 22 she was ready to leave the show business life behind to start a family. Mom and Dad were engaged in February 1946 and married on July 20, 1946. Mom finished her contract at the Hotel New Yorker through September and then moved to Albany to live with her husband. In 1950, pregnant with son number two, they moved to 20 Phillips Street in Nassau and then to McClellan Drive in 1962 where she resided until her passing. While her children were small, she taught dance at the D.P. Sutherland School in Nassau and the Music Center in Albany. She also choreographed many shows at the VFW Post and later emceed and helped direct local shows produced by Ruth Turk Roth. She appeared in and assisted with the choreography of Man of La Mancha for the East Greenbush Community Theater group. Among the stars she knew or worked with were: Cary Grant, Danny Kaye, Jackie Gleason, June Allison, Dick Powell, Gene Kelly, Betsy Blair, Van Johnson, Ray Bolger, Billie Burke, Lucille Ball, Doris Day, Patti Page, Dorothy Lamour - as well as musicians/conductors: Tommy Tucker, Al Donahue, Horace Heidt, Jan Garber, Les Brown, Bob Chester, Bob Allen, Tony Pastor, Artie Shaw, Sammy Kaye, Abe Lyman, Jimmy Dorsey, Charlie Spivak, Lee Castle and Johnny Long. Mom forever acknowledged she lived the best of both worlds but that her family was her greatest accomplishment and dearest treasure - and it showed; she always put her family first. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Sr.; partner Charles Hilton; son Dennis and daughter-in-law Carolyn; and grandsons, Shawn and Lucas Lynch. She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Raymond Jr. "Chip" (Christine) of North Chatham, John (Robin) of Lake Frederick, Va. and Caroline (Mike) Zeyak of Nassau; stepdaughter Debra Bergmann of Kissimmee, Fla.; grandchildren: Nicole (Keith) Caviness of Mint Hill, N.C., Christie (Travis) Sanford of Old Chatham, Matthew Lynch of Washington, D.C., Lanna-Rae Lynch of Niverville and John Zeyak of Nassau; and great-grandchildren: McKaylee Reilly, Alexandra "Lexi" Reilly, Michael Lynch, Cameron Sanford and Brayden Caviness. A huge thank you to special friends/neighbors Bruce and Karen Casey for everything they did to help us keep Mom in the home she loved, and to Pat and Maureen Connally for checking in and bringing goodies to her; and, to her "other son" Dave Watkajtys for the weekly calls she looked forward to. We could not have done it without you! Per her wishes, Mom was cremated. Her remains will be buried at a later time with her husband and son.







Lynch, Caroline May (Hartwig) NASSAU Caroline May Hartwig Lynch, 96, my dear beloved mother, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in her home where she lived for 58 years. She was the daughter of Einar and Lilly Anderson Hartwig, born on September 5, 1923, in Philadelphia at the home of her godparents, Tage and Edith Gustafson, and raised in the Atlantic City, N.J. area. Mom began dancing at age three and her show business career started at age five, with her mother acting as agent, choreographer and seamstress; her father made the props. Known as "Baby Mae," she entertained through acrobatics and dance on the Atlantic City beach, Boardwalk and famous Steel Pier among other venues in New Jersey. She did radio commercials (song and tap) for the Ideal Toy and Buster Brown Shoes companies, and modeled for the Blatt Department Store. Mom worked under the direction of Evelyn Nesbit on the same bill as "Baby Rose Marie," a young blues singer who grew up to play Sally Rogers on the Dick Van Dyke Show, and worked alongside actor Rudy Vallee and the Our Gang (Little Rascals) actors. She performed at the Convention Hall at the Miss America contest and at all the big hotels of the day on the Boardwalk. In 1932, she entered an acrobatic contest put on by the Phillips School in Philadelphia, judged by well-known director/choreographer Ned Wayburn and comprised of students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York; she took the Grand Prize. At 15 she left high school to explore new career opportunities, first landing at Earl Lindsey's Lotus Club in Washington, D.C. for a four-week stint. She moved to New York City where she auditioned and was chosen for the legendary Radio City Rockettes. Minimum age being 16, she lied about her age for a couple of months but was finally "legal" before it was found out. She was known to her fellow Rockettes as "Mamie." She performed at the International Casino on Broadway around this time as well. In 1940, she auditioned and was chosen for the Broadway musical "Louisiana Purchase" where she performed as a dancing girl and understudy for the ingenue lead, working under the direction of Producer Buddy DeSylva, Musician/Writer Irving Berlin, and Choreographer George Balanchine. During that time, she danced and dated fellow actor Nick Long Jr., 17 years her senior. Her mother frowned upon the relationship so Mom broke it off. (Later, when I at age 17 fell in love with my future husband twice my age, Mom was not too keen at first but then chose not to interfere since she had "been there.") Purchase played at the Imperial Theatre for over a year before the show went on the road performing at theatres in Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Boston, New Haven and Canada. While waiting for the road show to commence she did a short stint at the Glenn Rendezvous in Newport, Ky. She appeared in many other Broadway shows, combining modeling with her dancing career. Mom always said God ordered her steps and each job fell right into place. After the Purchase road show closed, she was approached by Director Wally Wanger while working down Broadway, who offered her a position at Lou Walters' newly opened Latin Quarter, 48th and Broadway (now known as Lou Walters Way). She recalls practicing on stage, with young Barbara watching from the front row. The club featured such talent as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Mickey Rooney and Milton Berle. This gig lasted six months until she was sent into another, new direction. Skating with a friend at Rockefeller Center, who was there in hopes of being spotted by a talent scout, Mom was the one who they were interested in, although she had never worked on ice before. This began her career as a skater in Carnival on Ice at the Netherland Plaza in Cincinnati, Ohio under the direction of renowned choreographer, Donn Arden; the show lasted 13 months. It was here she took "Caroline" as her stage name, after her paternal grandmother. She was known as Caroline from then on and later gave the name to me, her only daughter. While in Cincinnati, she also did some runway modeling and took flying lessons in a piper cub at the Tri-State Airport. From there, she went into another ice show at Frank Dailey's Terrace Room in Newark, N.J., then back to the Latin Quarter for a short time until Donn Arden offered her the role of Captain of his ice show running at the Hotel New Yorker. While performing there, she met her future husband, Raymond Lynch, in September 1945. Shortly after, she was offered the position of assistant director to Donn Arden who was now producing the MGM Grand Spectacular in Las Vegas but at 22 she was ready to leave the show business life behind to start a family. Mom and Dad were engaged in February 1946 and married on July 20, 1946. Mom finished her contract at the Hotel New Yorker through September and then moved to Albany to live with her husband. In 1950, pregnant with son number two, they moved to 20 Phillips Street in Nassau and then to McClellan Drive in 1962 where she resided until her passing. While her children were small, she taught dance at the D.P. Sutherland School in Nassau and the Music Center in Albany. She also choreographed many shows at the VFW Post and later emceed and helped direct local shows produced by Ruth Turk Roth. She appeared in and assisted with the choreography of Man of La Mancha for the East Greenbush Community Theater group. Among the stars she knew or worked with were: Cary Grant, Danny Kaye, Jackie Gleason, June Allison, Dick Powell, Gene Kelly, Betsy Blair, Van Johnson, Ray Bolger, Billie Burke, Lucille Ball, Doris Day, Patti Page, Dorothy Lamour - as well as musicians/conductors: Tommy Tucker, Al Donahue, Horace Heidt, Jan Garber, Les Brown, Bob Chester, Bob Allen, Tony Pastor, Artie Shaw, Sammy Kaye, Abe Lyman, Jimmy Dorsey, Charlie Spivak, Lee Castle and Johnny Long. Mom forever acknowledged she lived the best of both worlds but that her family was her greatest accomplishment and dearest treasure - and it showed; she always put her family first. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Sr.; partner Charles Hilton; son Dennis and daughter-in-law Carolyn; and grandsons, Shawn and Lucas Lynch. She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Raymond Jr. "Chip" (Christine) of North Chatham, John (Robin) of Lake Frederick, Va. and Caroline (Mike) Zeyak of Nassau; stepdaughter Debra Bergmann of Kissimmee, Fla.; grandchildren: Nicole (Keith) Caviness of Mint Hill, N.C., Christie (Travis) Sanford of Old Chatham, Matthew Lynch of Washington, D.C., Lanna-Rae Lynch of Niverville and John Zeyak of Nassau; and great-grandchildren: McKaylee Reilly, Alexandra "Lexi" Reilly, Michael Lynch, Cameron Sanford and Brayden Caviness. A huge thank you to special friends/neighbors Bruce and Karen Casey for everything they did to help us keep Mom in the home she loved, and to Pat and Maureen Connally for checking in and bringing goodies to her; and, to her "other son" Dave Watkajtys for the weekly calls she looked forward to. We could not have done it without you! Per her wishes, Mom was cremated. Her remains will be buried at a later time with her husband and son. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close