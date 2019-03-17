Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline MotherJudge Isachsen. View Sign

Isachsen, Caroline MotherJudge DELMAR Caroline MotherJudge Isachsen, 56, of Delmar, passed on Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, from pancreatic cancer. Born March 29, 1962, in Latrobe, Pa., Isachsen moved to Albany in 1986, pursuing work with the federal government in Troy and immediately becoming a respected fixture on the Capital Region music scene. Isachsen is survived by her husband, Sten, an assistant professor of music at SUNY Schenectady. They married in 1996, and his loving gaze, as he played guitar and mandolin by her side, is an inspiring hallmark of many images shared by fans, friends and followers throughout the years. She is also survived by her children, Bruce Johnston, Rebecca Goodrow (Zak) and Lake and Kai Wolfgang Isachsen. She was predeceased by a daughter, Willow Isachsen. Lake, who holds an associate's degree in music audio technology from SUNY Schenectady, and Kai, an accomplished songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, have followed in their parents' musical footsteps. In Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Greater Latrobe High School and Westmoreland County Community College, with an A.A.S. in computer programming, Isachsen leaves behind her mother Carmella Johnston and younger brothers, Eric and Dave Johnston, along with nieces and nephews. In Brant Lake, N.Y., she is survived by her husband's parents, Eric and Kristina Isachsen, and his sister Kira Studler (Don). Isachsen, with dark loving eyes, a wide smile and a hearty laugh, lived a remarkable life, dedicating herself to music, but also to activism, advocacy and community engagement. She bridged the divide between art and politics. An acting role in a 1994 Albany Civic Theater production of Shirley Lauro's "A Piece of My Heart," for example, led to an association with Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans. Participation in events like Discount Avant Garb, Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" and the CD compilation "A Little Nip" came naturally to Isachsen, who took every opportunity to empower and engage other women towards a more equal world. As accolades poured in, each remarked, in some way, on Isachsen's eternal generosity. She gave freely - of love, money and time. A tireless organizer and communicator, she lent her abilities to schools and arts organizations in Arbor Hill; Bethlehem Central School District Music Association; Army National Guard Corps of Cadets; WRPI and so many countless others, in so many ways. That benevolent spirit was reflected in the work that she so cherished as volunteer coordinator for Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival (Oak Hill, N.Y.), Rhythm & Roots Festival (Charlestown, R.I.) and Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival (Manchester, Vt.). Using skills learned at Food House Marketing in Latham, Isachsen joined the kitchen crew at Grey Fox in 1997; within a few years, she was leading volunteer teams for each of the outings. In 2008, she established Grey Fox's Wednesday Night Open Mic for Early Campers and the following year its Songwriters Workshop. At both, she offered her own powerful compositions. Through Grey Fox, Isachsen took on an even larger role in the bluegrass world, becoming a staff member of the International Bluegrass Music Association; and a representative at the invitational Leadership Bluegrass professional development program in Nashville, Tenn. and Raleigh, N.C. As a youth, Isachsen, who sang in school choir and took piano and guitar lessons, studied theory at



As a youth, Isachsen, who sang in school choir and took piano and guitar lessons, studied theory at Salvation Army summer camps, learning to read music, but not letting it get in the way of becoming a brilliant songwriter. Upon arriving in Albany, Isachsen played in a number of bands including Barretta, Extinction #9, Dance Planet, The Siren Sisters, MotherJudge & The Urban Holiness Society, Wood and Low Thief. Over the years, she sang on recordings by Mark Tolstrup, Dale Haskell, The Lustre Kings, Michael Eck and Mitch Elrod, as well as on her own cassette-only releases with Siren Sisters and Urban Holiness. In 2018, she released the career-defining "Cold Warrior," with longtime collaborator Elrod. Few can forget her powerful songs - "Green Eyes," "Long Train Home," "See You Later," "Nervous" and so many more - delivered in that smoky, colossal, dynamic, life-affirming voice. When Caroline MotherJudge sang a song, it had been sung to its core. Her work comprises a powerful legacy, which will be revered for years to come. Isachsen adopted the stage moniker MotherJudge in the early '90s, a reference to a brothel owner found in a slang dictionary. She soon transformed the bawdy term, refashioning it as a description of her nurturing, tough love and mentorship with fellow musicians. She co-owned Bender Studios and North Albany Studios with Sten, shaping the literal sound of the scene by providing rehearsal space and recording facilities. She booked a decade of performances for Tri-County Vets; five years of the Larkfest Hometown Stage; and local music for Tulip Fest and St. John's Lutheran Church. Working with longtime friend and cohort Tess Collins, Isachsen helped schedule much of the entertainment at Lark Tavern and McGeary's. She may be best remembered as founder of "Best Damn Open Mic Ever," a Wednesday evening institution which proved a haven for timid souls trying to express themselves, a home for bedroom Beethovens, a laboratory for serious songwriters and a launching pad for many a career. During her battle with cancer, Isachsen found an ever-growing letterbox filled with testimonials about the importance of her guidance, opinion and support at BDOME. She brought the open mic tradition with her from western Pennsylvania, and from the late 80s to her passing she encouraged a generation of musicians at Godfrey's, Valentine's, Farnham's Larkin, Fuze Box, Lark Tavern and, for the past decade, McGeary's. She was surrounded by interesting people because she was so eclectic herself. She was, to say the least, a tough cookie, but she taught all in her considerable orbit the lessons of love, compassion and bravery, not only through her words, but through her actions. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on April 7, in the First Lutheran Church, 181 Western Ave., Albany, with a reception to follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at The University Club, 141 Washington Ave., Albany. A music scholarship is being created in Isachsen's name. Those wishing to donate or to purchase the "Cold Warrior" CD are asked to visit www.carolinemotherjudge.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019

