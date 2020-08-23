Wickman, Caroline P. GLENMONT Caroline Petry Wickman peacefully passed away at the age of 60 on August 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Caroline has been reunited in heaven with her beloved mother, Anne Ruth Tully Wickman; her adored father, Thomas Joseph Wickman; and her precious stepmother, Christine Wickman, as well as several cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her sisters, Teresa Stoklosa (Stanley), Mary Garrison (Christopher), Eva Eisenschimmel Soones (John), and Lisa Manzer, (Richard); as well as her nieces, CarolAnne Manzer, Olivia Garrison and Isabella Soones. In addition, she is survived by much-loved cousins. Caroline also leaves behind her treasured cat, Trixie. Caroline was born on October 12, 1959, in Mineola, N.Y., and grew up in Kingston. After high school, college and working at the Ulster County A.R.C., she returned to school to obtain her nursing degree, her true calling. She worked for several years at Kingston Hospital, before moving to the Albany area in 2001 to work at St. Peter's Hospital, where she was employed the remainder of her life. Her most notable and beloved work at the hospital was when she worked in the mother and baby section of the hospital, where she cared for new mothers and infants. It was this work that was her passion. She was treasured and adored by the families that she cared for and maintained permanent friendships with many of those families. She was a devoted daughter and sister, and an awesome aunt. She tirelessly and heroically cared for her father and stepmother in each of their final days. She was fiercely devoted to her sisters and worshiped her nieces, for whom she would do anything. Caroline never hesitated to tell you that she loved you. A kind and generous soul, she dedicated her life to helping others and was especially concerned for the homeless. She freely gave her time, treasure and talent to help those less fortunate. Caroline was also a talented actress and singer, having performed various roles in numerous plays, productions and revues throughout the years ever since high school. She loved the theatre, whether she was on the stage or in the audience. She always said that when she got her big break, her stage name would be "Carol Wicks." One of her most memorable roles was that of The Queen of Hearts in a high school musical production of "Alice in Wonderland" through the John A. Coleman High School Children's theater. She has retained the title of "The Queen of Hearts" ever since. Your name is in lights on the eternal marquee now, Caroline. We love you and miss you! May you truly know the wonderful difference you made in this world! There will be a service held for Caroline in the Cathedral of All Saints in Albany in the near future. The date and time are still to be determined by the family. Donations may be made in Caroline's memory to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 or Capitalcityrescuemission.org
