Peloso, Caroline LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. Caroline Peloso died after a two-year struggle with lung cancer on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her children, their spouses, and her husband at home in Lawrenceville, N.J. In a twenty-five-year career as an elementary school teacher and counselor in Montgomery County, Maryland, she treated children with respect. In her office children could share their feelings with a trustworthy adult. A high point in her career came in 1999 when a third grader died when a mailbox toppled over on him. The community was stunned. As the school counselor, Caroline met with and reassured all those concerned. Everyone turned to discussing a memorial to celebrate the brief life of the child. For her work, Caroline received the "Counselor of the Year" award from Montgomery County Public Schools. Caroline Erna Peloso was born on October 21, 1938, in Little Falls, N.Y., to German immigrant parents, Erna and Peter Lingelbach. Raised in Canajoharie, she earned a B.S. in education from Cortland State College. Near the end of her freshman year, her parents moved downstate where they worked and lived on the grounds of Rockland State Hospital. Caroline found a summer job at the hospital and joined the hospital employee women's softball team. There she met her future husband, Vincent, who also worked at the hospital. In 1960, they married, and her husband finished a degree at Brockport State. They spent the next six years in Tucson, Ariz., while her husband did graduate work toward a Ph.D., and she taught in the local schools. Their children were born in Tucson. After a year at Central Michigan University, in 1968 they returned to Washington, where Vincent began teaching history at Howard University. For the next thirty-nine years they lived in Silver Spring, Md. After the children reached school age, Caroline returned to teaching in Montgomery County Public Schools. In 1986, she earned an M.S. in school guidance and counseling at Trinity University in Washington, D.C. She retired in 2000 and volunteered in Montgomery County programs for victims of domestic abuse, and teaching ESOL. She and her husband traveled often. In Tucson, they traveled during the summer to Guatemala. Later they spent brief periods in London, Paris, Frankfort, and Berlin (where they visited relatives), and especially Peru and Italy. Several return trips to Italy ended in Sicily where they saw relatives. Once retired, the family moved to Lawrenceville, N.J., near children and grandchildren. She also traveled to Thailand, and with her daughter to Vietnam and Cambodia. Last, she and her husband visited Cuba. In New Jersey Caroline organized trips with her grandchildren to the Galapagos, Tanzania, the Peruvian Amazon and the volcanos of Hawaii. Caroline was active in Princeton YWCA Newcomers, the Lawrenceville Women's Club, and Lawrenceville Main Street volunteers. She also did readings with Trenton State Prison inmates. She is survived by her sister, Elsie Whiting of Delmar; her daughter Michelle (Laurent) Cash of Lawrenceville, and their sons Ian (Elle) of Singapore, and Patrick (Amanda) of Washington, D.C.; son Andrew (Stephanie) Peloso of Princeton, and their children, Winston, Calvin, and Gianna; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She donated her body to the Rutgers University Medical School. A memorial celebration will be held in Princeton on January 11, 2020. The family requests that memorial gifts be made in her name to the donor's favorite charity.



Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019

