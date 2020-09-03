1/1
Caroline T. Hart-Perdaris
Hart-Perdaris, Caroline T. ALBANY The world is a little less sweet now. Caroline T. Hart-Perdaris, age 75, died on August 29, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her children, Michael Verner of Albany, Arthur Scott (Kimberly) Verner of Clarksville, Geoffrey Verner of Baltimore and Jamie T. Verner of Altamont; along with her five siblings, Natalie (Neil) Fryzer of Albany, Joan (John) Lawrence of Slingerlands, Ellen (Thomas) Hart of Blauvelt, N.Y., Katherine Hart of Albany and Anne Hart Davies of Kingston, Mass.; and her grandchildren, to whom she was devoted, David, Liam, Luca, Charlotte and Samuel. She also cherished her forty-year relationship with Dimitri Perdaris. Caroline was a graduate of the paralegal program at Sage College. She was especially proud of her work as a revenue officer with the IRS, where she was able to help individuals in need and relished bringing down corrupt businesses. Caroline was known by all as a beautiful, non-judgmental, giving person, who welcomed everyone into her home. She endured years of pain with the strength and grace of a warrior. Caroline loved to cook and never failed to bring a bakery-worthy cake, pie or cheesecake to any occasion. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery and quilting, especially if it was a present for family or friends. Her family knows she will be looking down over them whenever they cook or bake her favorite foods. All services will be private at the convenience of the family.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
