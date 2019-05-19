Burdick, Carolyn A. TROY Carolyn A. Burdick, 76, peacefully entered into eternal life on May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Davis Morine. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Robert A. Burdick who passed away on May 20, 2016. Carolyn and Robert both retired in 2008 and moved to Ocala, Fla. where they spent eight years together enjoying retirement and the "sunshine state." When Carolyn wasn't with her family or friends, she enjoyed traveling, crafting, shopping and gardening. Carolyn had a heart of gold. She was known for her thoughtful, heartfelt cards and gifts which she would send in the mail, whether it be a special occasion, or "just because." Loving mother of Susan (Kenneth) Lattimore of Cohoes, Karen (Daniel) Gavitt of Averill Park, Wendy (Charles) Ragosta of Troy and Robert (Kathryn) Burdick of Waterford; the best "Meme" anyone could have to her grandchildren, Christopher Jura (Alexa), Christie Burdick (Lou), Bridget Bottita (Anthony), Jenna Graber (Matt), Charles Ragosta Jr., Makayla Harris (David), Shane Gavitt (Amber), Karah Gavitt, William and Anna Burdick who were her pride and joy and adored her; and to her nine great-grandchildren, Luke, Gavin, Genevieve, Alyssa, Angelo, Jacob, Amelia, Blake and Lia; beloved sister to her thirteen brothers and sisters, Donald, Betty Jane, Alfred, John, Robert, Charles, Shirley, Bernard, Beverly, Frederick, Dawn, Sharon and Debbie; also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25-115th St., Troy (in Lansingburgh), followed by the committal prayers in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please feel free to express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary