Burdick, Carolyn A. CLIFTON PARK Carolyn A. Burdick, 76 of Ocean Spray Boulevard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born and educated in Greenville, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Burdick and Frances Merritt Herron. She moved to this area in 1968. Carolyn has been employed for the past 30 years by the New York State Insurance Fund. Her greatest enjoyment was the time she spent with her family. Survivors include her devoted daughter Kim Burdick Brown (Mathew) of Stillwater; and her brothers, William Burdick of Englewood, Fla. and Randall Herron of Tennessee. She was the proud grandmother of Alexander and Kelsey Brown. Two nieces also survive. Funeral services will be on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 33 Elk St., Suite 201, Albany, NY, 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019