Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Carolyn A. Burdick

Burdick, Carolyn A. CLIFTON PARK Carolyn A. Burdick, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Due to the forecast of inclement weather for Monday, funeral services for Mrs. Burdick have been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 4, at 2 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family on Wednesday, prior to the funeral, from 12 2 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019
