Edwards, Carolyn A. (Hobbs) SCOTIA Carolyn A. Edwards (Hobbs), 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Glendale Home in Scotia. Carolyn "Kuy" was born to Herbert W. Hobbs, and Elizabeth Leahy Hobbs in Utica in 1934. She was raised in Bennington, Vt., and graduated from Bennington High School in 1952. Kuy then attended and graduated from Saint Lawrence University in 1956. After college, she went on to marry Norbert J. Kuk and begin a family in Voorheesville. Kuy raised three boys, Stephen, David, and Michael. She also pursued a career in administrative services for several local facilities. She ventured into retail for a couple years opening her own plant store, The Plantique, in Saratoga Springs. After a move back to Vermont in 1977, she ultimately returned to the Albany area in 1982 to begin a career managing volunteer services at St. Peter's Hospital. Kuy was a fun, compassionate, and well organized person taking pride in her work. Kuy will be remembered by her family and friends for her sense of humor, kindness, love of the arts, and house plants. She loved cats and dogs, especially her most recent cat, Sophie. Kuy enjoyed picnics and concerts at Tanglewood with family and friends. It was at Tanglewood that she met her future second husband on a blind date, John Edwards. Kuy and John spent countless hours together ushering concerts at SPAC. She also enjoyed spending time with John's daughters, Lorraine Tobin and Cynthia Edwards. Without a doubt, Cape Cod was Kuy's happy place, year after year. During cold weather she enjoyed skiing with her family in the Adirondacks and mountains of Vermont. Yearly winter vacations were spent at Jay Peak in Vermont, and Mount Orford in Quebec helping her boys learn to ski. Kuy is survived by her two sons, David Kuk and Michael Kuk; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Herman Schnurr; grandchildren, Briana, Carter, Julia, Ryan, Owen, and Rosie; and nieces, Lisa and Maura. She was predeceased by her husband John Edwards; son Stephen Kuk; and grandson Bailey Kuk. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Glendale home in Scotia, for their wonderful care of Carolyn during her remaining years there. We also wish to thank Hospice for their added compassion and care. There will be a private ceremony held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To spread Kuy's love, please send flowers to a friend, co-worker, or the waitstaff at your local favorite restaurant. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.