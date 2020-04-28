LaFontaine, Carolyn A. ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. Carolyn A. LaFontaine, 59, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, after a long illness with Patrick Lounsbury, her best friend, companion, and forever love by her side. Born in Albany, Carrie resided in Hollywood, Fla. and then St. Augustine, Fla. for many years. "Carebear" as she was affectionately known as, graduated from B-K-W schools and had a long career in the restaurant industry, and was proprietor of Carebear Productions. Carebear selflessly cared for too many people to count, whether it be delivering home cooked meals with Pat, or daily phone calls just to see how everyone was doing. Besides Pat, Carrie is survived by her brothers, Matt LaFontaine (Sue) and Billy LaFontaine (Judy); nephews, Buddy, Tyler, Patrick; niece Leighanna; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, true friends, and her beloved cat, Cider. She was predeceased by her parents Matt and Mardi LaFontaine; sister Kathi; and many beloved pets over the years. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned. A memorial gathering will occur in Florida and in the South Berne Cemetery on dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Carrie requested that big stuffed bears be donated to St. Peter's Hospital Cancer Kids.



