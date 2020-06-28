Stevenson, Carolyn A. LATHAM Carolyn Aylesworth Thompson Stevenson, 88, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. She was born Carolyn Margaret Quackenbush at Bellevue Hospital in Schenectady on April 7, 1932. At the age of three, Carolyn's biological father died and her mother, Lillian (Higgins) Quackenbush remarried Fred L. Aylesworth who adopted Carolyn and her sister Barbara. She lived in Troy, Watervliet and lastly in Latham where she has resided for the majority of her life. While residing in Watervliet, at the age of seven, Carolyn joined the Jermain Memorial Presbyterian Church where she eventually would serve as deacon, elder of the session, member of the choir and Sunday school teacher. When the church closed, Carolyn joined the Loudonville Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was a graduate of the Class of 1950 of Watervliet High School. She had a flair for fashion, enjoyed modeling and was a member of the Latham Community Players. Carolyn was employed as an executive and technical secretary by MTI and Power Technologies, Inc. in Schenectady where she was employed for many years before retiring in 1983. Carolyn appreciated all sports and considered herself a fan of RPI Hockey and the NY Yankees, Rangers and Giants. She volunteered at the VA Medical Center and Albany Memorial Hospital, providing pet therapy and companionship. She enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and overseas to England and Australia. Carolyn's love for her family, kindness to all, strength, determination and faith in God is how she shall be remembered. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Stevenson; beloved mother of William F. Thompson (Lianne) of Poestenkill, Carolyn Jean Thompson Samuels of Latham, Charles H. Stevenson, Jr. of New Jersey and the late Mary Alice Stevenson; adored grandmother of Krista Thompson and Justin (Katie) Thompson; great-grandmother of Elijiah, Cole, Kody and Haley Thompson; sister of Linda (Lawrence) Rupp and the late Barbara Karn; aunt to several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Road, Loudonville. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Road, Loudonville, NY 12211 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com. The service may be viewed live at the Facebook page of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.