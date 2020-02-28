Abbate, Carolyn EAST GREENBUSH Carolyn A. Santulli Abbate, 84, passed away on February 27, 2020, at Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Wife of the late Benjamin A. Abbate. Carolyn was born in Elmira and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rita Santulli. She was the mother of Theresa (James) Grant, Susan (John) Guillaume, Mark (Carol) Abbate, William (Lynn) Abbate, Mary (Paul) Courtemanche, Elaine (Mario) O'Rourke and Betsy (Ron) Rounds. She was predeceased by her son Michael and his wife Janet Abbate. Carolyn is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. The family would like to thank her second family at the Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility. The second floor staff took wonderful care of our Mom and we are most grateful. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carolyn's family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will commence at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 284 Troy Rd., Rensselaer, NY 12144 in memory of Carolyn A. Abbate. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020