Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home 510 Pawling Ave Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-7651 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM funeral home Funeral 10:30 AM Saint Henry’s Church Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reid, Carolyn C. AVERILL PARK Carolyn C. Reid, 89, passed at home after a brief illness on June 26, 2019. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mildred Corbett; and the wife for 57 years of the late C. Bruce Reid. Carolyn attended The College of Saint Rose and had been employed at Niagara Mohawk where she met Bruce. Together they started a family, a business and the restoration of their family farmhouse. She was a certified teacher of Early American Decoration and a 40 year member of HSEAD. Carolyn and Bruce had an antique business for 50 years. She was an avid gardener, decorator and a member of the Van Rensselaer Garden Club. She was a communicant of and a Sunday school teacher at St. Henry's Church. Carolyn, together with Bruce, created a loving and beautiful environment where everyone was welcomed and formed lasting, cherished memories. Carolyn had four children, the late Christine (Richard) Nigro, the late Beth (late Kevin) Vonn, Daniel (Brenda) Reid, and Nora Reid (Wayne Craven); eight grandchildren, Michael and Bryan Nigro, Trevor, Leah and Tyler Vonn, and Adam, Emily and Bruce Craven; three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Sawyer, and baby Westlyn; siblings, Anne Marie (Tory) Clemente, the late Michael Corbett, and Margaret Pieper; a brother-in-law, Don (Joy) Adrian; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Henry's Church, Averill Park where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208-1771.







