Pollock, Carolyn F. EAGLE MILLS Carolyn F. Pollock, 88 of Dater Hill Road, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on December 26, 1930, on the Patton family farm on Pinewoods Avenue in Brunswick. She was daughter of the late Thomas and Isetta Reckner Patton; and the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Mark O. Pollock Sr., who were married on August 10, 1947. Carolyn attended School 16 and Troy High, walking each day. She was a homemaker but worked part-time as a retail merchandiser for Hallmark Marketing Corp. for 14 years. Carolyn was a member of the Brunswick Home Bureau, the Latham Bowling League, and enjoyed baking, sewing, crocheting, flower gardening, bird watching, chasing squirrels and cruising on the golf cart with her sweetie. She enjoyed her Sunday morning family breakfasts, three o'clock coffee, Christmas Eve, clam steams and vacationing at Hampton Beach (her ocean). She always thought of her family first, having toys in every room and making sure she had everyone's favorite candy. Carolyn is survived by her children, Mark O. Pollock Sr. of Niskayuna, John E. (Susan) Pollock of Rotterdam, Timothy T. (Cheryl) Pollock of Eagle Mills, Nancy A. Backhaus (Garry Olsen) of Ballston Lake, Jeffrey R. (Cindy) Pollock of Center Brunswick, and Barbara P. (Darren) Galipeau of Eagle Mills; her brother, Raymond Patton of Eagle Mills; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved canine companions Ozzy (her therapy dog), Lucy and Roo. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Patton, and Lois (Patton) Geiser; her brothers, Thomas Patton, and Donald Patton; and a grandson, Joshua F. Pollock. Carolyn's family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kristen Santos, Dr. Ami Negandhi, Dr. Ronnie Luyun, the entire staff at St. Peter's Oncology, the providers at Landmark Health, and the staff at the Eddy Visiting Nurses Association, especially Sharon and Barbara for the care given to Carolyn. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home, 2237 NY Route 7, Raymertown. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with her grandson, Brian R. Backhaus officiating. Burial will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery. If desired, to honor her love of dogs, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







