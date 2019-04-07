Bol, Carolyn J. COLONIE Carolyn Jean Bol, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Troy on December 19, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Thelma Bol. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Diana (Earl) Steenburg and Kelly (Bryan) Stavely; her sister, Donna (Dick) Lustenhouwer; her grandchildren, Jennalee Ralston and Matthew Stavely; her niece and nephew, Jennifer (Nelson) Villalobos and Aaron (Mary Kate) Bol; and her wonderful friend, Bill Spargo. She was preceded in death by her brother, David (surviving Lois) Bol. Carloyn worked as an executive secretary for the New York State Division for Youth and at Price Chopper. She was a people person who loved to laugh and be surrounded by her many friends. She was known for being sweet and always spoke kindly of everyone. Her favorite pastimes were reading and going out for walks. She was also a phenomenal cook. She was at her happiest when she was in the kitchen preparing a meal for everyone she cares about. A private memorial service will be held for Carolyn at a later date. Those who wish to remember Carolyn in a special way may consider a donation to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019