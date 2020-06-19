Carolyn J. Gebhardt Boehm
1936 - 2020
Boehm, Carolyn J. Gebhardt BRUNSWICK Carolyn J. Gebhardt Boehm, 83 of North Lake Avenue, Troy, and formerly of Sun City, Fla. and Hadlock Pond, Fort Ann, N.Y., died on Tuesday June 16, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy with family by her side. Born on August 8, 1936, in Troy, she attended and graduated from Troy High School. She later attended Nursing School at Samaritan Hospital. In 1956 she married Charles Arthur Boehm, also from Troy whom she predeceased. Together they had one daughter, Cynthia; and three sons, Christopher, Charles Jr., and Curtis. Charles Boehm Jr. who predeceased his mother in August of 2007 in a farm accident. Through her nursing career she performed private duty nursing and worked at Belleview Maternity Hospital in Niskayuna. She was a member of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Schenectady YMCA Women's Traveling Volleyball team, The Non-bowling League, and was the former PTO president at Paige School in Woodlawn. Surviving are her husband Charles Boehm; brother David Gebhardt; one daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Stephen Czarnecki; two sons and daughters-in law, Christopher and Martha Boehm, and Curtis and Jennifer Boehm; six grandchildren, Sandra (Mathew), Stephen (Gertie), Craig (Kasey), Nathan (Sara), Jay and Madelyn; and great-grandchildren, Marley Sliker and Natalie Cook. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner and Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 25 non family visitors may enter the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, or Brunswick Fire Company #1, in honor of our neighbor who came to Carolyn's aid. Please express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 19, 2020.
