Law, Carolyn Jean (Gipson) ALBANY Carolyn Law, 78 of Albany, went peacefully home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020, after battling cancer. Carolyn was born in Wilcoe, W.Va., to the late Taylor Gipson and Elizabeth Gipson. She is survived by her husband, William Odell Law of Albany; and her brothers, Billy Gipson, Frederick Muse and Gilbert Gipson. She is also survived by her four children, Reginald (Cynthia), Gregory (Camille), Angell (Victor) and Lydia (James); eight grandchildren, a great-grandson, and seven step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Camille E. Nicholson. Carolyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. A gracious and nurturing person with an infectious smile, she was adopted over the years by many as their surrogate mother, grandmother, aunt or sister. Carolyn was a math whiz and co-valedictorian of her high school class. She was accepted to numerous colleges and chose West Virginia State University where she majored in home economics and where she could be close to her high school sweetheart, William. Carolyn and William were married in 1962, and they moved to New York's Capital Region in 1965 where they lived until her passing. Carolyn was a fantastic cook, and a voracious reader, collector of books and recipes, tireless volunteer for her children's schools and various non-profits. She enjoyed gardening, daily swims, taking classes for anything that interested her, attending church, and going for walks around her neighborhood for exercise and to socialize with her neighbors. Carolyn and her husband were members of Loudonville Community Church where they led a marriage ministry for many years. She was also involved in other ministries at their church. Above all, Carolyn was known for her kindness as evidenced by the kind way she treated everyone she encountered. Her favorite activity was engaging people and making a connection with them. A woman of prayer who loved to sing, she practiced her belief by being a strong witness, demonstrating a strong faith in God. Her family would like to thank the entire staff who took care of her at St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a small, private funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Life, P.O. Box 7111, Little Rock, AR, 72223 or the Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201. Arrangements have been made by New Comer Cremations & Funerals.