Male, Carolyn Joan SALEM Carolyn Joan Male was born June 26, 1939, in Troy to Elsie Dorothy Wigand Male and Raymond David Male. Carolyn passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was a 1957 graduate of the Milne School in Albany, and attended Cornell University. Carolyn was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and received her Master's and Doctorate degrees from the University of Rochester. From 1972 to 1982 she lived in Denver and taught medical students at the University of Colorado. Carolyn moved back to New York and lived in Latham and taught microbiology at the College of Saint Rose. She was passionate about heirloom tomatoes and was instrumental in working with Seed Saver Exchange and was a founding member of the website tomatoville.com and wrote a book titled 100 Heirloom Tomatoes. Upon retirement, she moved to Salem where she experienced multiple health issues which kept her mostly home bound. Carolyn leaves behind a brother, David and his wife Ann of Mars Hill, N.C. and their children, Sarah and Garrett. Private interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865. Online condolences can be made by visiting gariepyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019