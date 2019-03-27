Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn K. Kaufman. View Sign

Kaufman, Carolyn K. DELMAR Carolyn Kass Kaufman passed away peacefully with her immediate family at her side on March 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Audrey B. Madison and the late Frederick J. Kass, and the stepdaughter of the late Samuel R. Madison. Carolyn was born on January 30, 1952 and raised in Delmar, N.Y., where she resided most of her life. Carolyn earned an associate degree at Albany Business College in Albany, N.Y. in 1973. Upon graduation, she began a career in public service with the NYS Department of Correctional Services. She was employed as a secretary in the Division of Management Information Systems. She had also been previously employed at the NYS Division of Veterans Affairs and the Rockefeller Institute of Government, returning to the Department of Correctional Services in 1994. She retired in January 2007. For over 30 years, Carolyn was an active member of the Elsmere Fire Company A, Inc. Ladies Auxiliary and a past president. More recently she became a life member of the Auxiliary. She was also an associate member of the Elsmere Fire Company A, Inc. in the Town of Bethlehem. Carolyn was an enthusiastic fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. She loved being around her children and grandchildren, camping, knitting, baking, vacationing at the beach with family, playing casino slot machines, and solving Sudoku puzzles. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, George M. Kaufman; two loving daughters, Michelle A. Martinez and Catharine M. Smith (Justin), both of Glenmont, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren, Michael M. Martinez, Emily M. Martinez, and Ryan C. Smith, all of Glenmont, N.Y.; a brother Frederick J. Kass, Jr. of New Windsor, N.Y.; a sister Mary W. Wassung of East Lyme, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar NY on Friday, March 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. A brief service will follow. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929 . Funeral Home Applebee Funeral Home

403 Kenwood Ave.

Delmar , NY 12054

