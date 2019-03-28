Albany Times Union Obituaries
Service
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Long Lake Cemetery
Long Lake, NY
Carolyn M. Holoboski


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn M. Holoboski Obituary
Holoboski, Carolyn M. LONG LAKE Carolyn M. Holoboski, 85, passed away March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was born on January 17, 1934, along with her identical twin sister Catherine McGuire, to the late Edward and Catherine Crall. Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond A. Holoboski; her daughter Karen A. Matthews; her sister Marge McLaren; and her brother Edward Crall. Carolyn worked many years for the Norton Paper factory (previously Bear Mannings) and the Watervliet Arsenal. She married the love of her life Ray Holoboski. Carol and Ray moved to their favorite area, Long Lake, N.Y. Carol always told her granddaughters that Long Lake was right next to heaven, instilling in them the love of nature. Carol loved to hunt, snowmobile, spend time on the lake boating, and spend time with her family and friends on Friday nights (TGIF). Carol was a strong independent woman, always taking care of family and friends. She passed these wonderful qualities to her daughter, Kathleen, and to her granddaughters, Karen and Katie. Carol is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Robert) Bullock; her granddaughters, Karen (Joseph) Pelletier and Kathryn Bullock; her sister, Catherine (late Jospeh) McGuire; her nephew, Stanley Golembieski; and her nieces, Lori (Gary) Kuskar, and Lynn (Dave) Ericsen. Carolyn is also survived by many loving family members and close friends. She will be so missed by all who know her. A special thank you to the nurses and staff that work on the sixth floor of St. Peter's Hospital and to the nurses and staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Friday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, March 30, at 12 p.m. in the Long Lake Cemetery, Long Lake. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019
