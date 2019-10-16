Ippolito, Carolyn M. ALBANY Carolyn M. Ippolito, 81 of Albany, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Carolyn was the daughter of the late William Klose Sr. and Caroline (Smith) Klose. She was the devoted wife to the late Anthony John Ippolito; loving mother of the late Carolann Bloomfield (the late David) and Angela Landry (Mark Shastany); cherished grandmother of Amy Poutre, Anthony Bloomfield (Ashlie), Ryan Bloomfield (Katelin), Vincent Landry and Tommy Satalino; great-grandma of Amado and Samuel Colon, Alexis and Kierra Satalino, Capri and Kendra Bloomfield; dearest sister of William Klose Jr. (Regina), Charles Klose (Sue), and the late Herbie Klose. She is also survived by her best friend and most precious sister Margaret (Noggie) Young (the late Joseph). Many nieces and nephews also survive. Carolyn was raised in Albany where she lived all of her life. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting the casino and playing cards. She was employed as a supervisor in the central supply department at Albany Medical Center for over 28 years where she retired from. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rorick Rimash and Dr. Harold Sokal for their compassion and care for Carolyn over the many years. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019