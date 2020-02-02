|
Dahl, Carolyn N. TROY Carolyn N. Dahl, 87, died January 31, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Leah (Saehrig) Dahl. She is survived by her children, Eric Isager, Scott (Joan) Isager and Cheryl Rosen; her grandchildren, Bethany Isager, Jennifer Isager and Amy Kneer; and her seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Harry Dahl. Family and friends are invited to a service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, in the Gardner Earl Chapel in the Oakwood Cemetery. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. For a complete obituary please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020