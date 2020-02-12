Norris, Carolyn CLIFTON PARK On February 11, 2020, Carolyn Schneider Norris went home to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Kate Schneider and stepdad, Edward H. Greene; sister, Billie Borland Smith; and brother-in-law, Ronald Borland. Carolyn was born in Huntington, W.Va. on April 29, 1943. She graduated from Chesapeake High School, Chesapeake, Ohio and from the University of Cincinnati. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Norris, whom she met while cheerleading for Cincinnati; her beloved children, Kim and Mike Paul of Milford, N.H., Bill and Sharon Norris of Ballston Spa, and Mark and Lindsey Norris of Duluth, Ga. Also surviving Carolyn is her sister, Kathie and Rick Gue of Barboursville, W.Va. She was Mama to Julia, Katherine, Emily, Matthew, Sarah, Jack, Elizabeth, Ben and Carolyn. Carolyn loved discipling people, young and old, in their relationship with Jesus. Her zeal for the Lord began in the seventh grade when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She immediately talked with two of her friends and led them into a relationship with Him. She lived her life as a witness for Him as a living example to others, exemplifying the grace and love of Jesus. She was loved by everyone she met and will be greatly missed. All services will be held in the Faith Baptist Church, Rexford, with calling hours on Friday, February 14, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 15, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020